Post Malone to headline return of music festivals to Salt Lake City

Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 19, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Worldwide megastar Post Malone will headline this summer's Hive Festival in Salt Lake City, an event marking the return of big events to Utah.

Organizers announced Friday the festival will be held Aug. 6-7 at the Utah State Fairpark.

Joining Post Malone will be the following artists:

  • $uicideboy$
  • DaBaby
  • Trippie Redd
  • Flatbush Zombies
  • Don Toliver
  • Jack Harlow
  • Ski Mask the Slump God
  • Joey Bada$$
  • Saint Jhn
  • Lil Mosey
  • Flo Milli
  • Jpegmafia
  • OhGeezy
  • Yung Gravy
  • City Morgue
  • Kaash Paige

Hive Festival Lineup

