Post Malone to headline return of music festivals to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Worldwide megastar Post Malone will headline this summer's Hive Festival in Salt Lake City, an event marking the return of big events to Utah.

Organizers announced Friday the festival will be held Aug. 6-7 at the Utah State Fairpark.

Joining Post Malone will be the following artists:

$uicideboy$

DaBaby

Trippie Redd

Flatbush Zombies

Don Toliver

Jack Harlow

Ski Mask the Slump God

Joey Bada$$

Saint Jhn

Lil Mosey

Flo Milli

Jpegmafia

OhGeezy

Yung Gravy

City Morgue

Kaash Paige

