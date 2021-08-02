Rapper Fetty Wap's daughter, 4, has reportedly died

The 4-year-old daughter of rapper Fetty Wap has reportedly died, according to multiple news outlets.

According to People and NBC News, the news of Lauren Maxwell's passing was posted on social media by the girl's mother.

NBC News reported that it's not known when the child died or how.

The news outlets reported that they reached out to the rapper for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, is best known for his song "Trap Queen," which reached the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014.