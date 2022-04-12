Red Butte Garden announces 2022 summer concert series lineup

SALT LAKE CITY — Acts for every musical taste will hit the stage this summer in one of Utah's most popular summer concert series.

Red Butte Garden released its 30-act lineup Tuesday, with the first concert set for May 18.

May 18 - Kaleo

May 20 - Trey Anastasio Band

June 14 - She & Him

June 15 - ZZ Top

June 20 - Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket

June 21 - Andrew Bird / Iron & Wine

June 28 - Howard Jones

June 29 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

July 1 - Chris Isaak / Lyle Lovett

July 6 - Mary Chapin Carpenter

July 13 - Joss Stone / KT Tunstall

July 19 - Michael Franti & Spearhead

July 23 - Old Crow Medicine Show

July 27 - Caamp

July 28 - Punch Brothers and Watchhouse

July 29 - O.A.R. / Dispatch

Aug. 1 - The Revivalists

Aug. 4 - The Psychedelic Furs

Aug. 8 - The Head and the Heart

Aug. 13 - Bonnie Raitt / Mavis Staples

Aug. 17 - The Black Crowes

Aug. 18 - Maren Morris

Aug. 20 - Pink Martini

Aug. 21 - My Morning Jacket

Aug. 22 - Boy George & Culture Club

Aug. 29 - José González

Aug. 30 - Gypsy Kings

Sept. 8 - Umphrey's McGee

Sept. 18 - Buddy Guy / John Hiatt & The Goners

Sept. 20 - Melissa Etheridge / Keb' Mo'

Tickets for Kaleo and the Trey Anastasio Band are already on sale, with tickets for the remainder of the shows going on sale for garden members only on April 25 for online sales and April 26 for in-person sales. The general public can get tickets starting on May 2.