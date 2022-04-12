Red Butte Garden announces 2022 summer concert series lineup

SALT LAKE CITY — Acts for every musical taste will hit the stage this summer in one of Utah's most popular summer concert series.
Red Butte Garden released its 30-act lineup Tuesday, with the first concert set for May 18.
- May 18 - Kaleo
- May 20 - Trey Anastasio Band
- June 14 - She & Him
- June 15 - ZZ Top
- June 20 - Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket
- June 21 - Andrew Bird / Iron & Wine
- June 28 - Howard Jones
- June 29 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- July 1 - Chris Isaak / Lyle Lovett
- July 6 - Mary Chapin Carpenter
- July 13 - Joss Stone / KT Tunstall
- July 19 - Michael Franti & Spearhead
- July 23 - Old Crow Medicine Show
- July 27 - Caamp
- July 28 - Punch Brothers and Watchhouse
- July 29 - O.A.R. / Dispatch
- Aug. 1 - The Revivalists
- Aug. 4 - The Psychedelic Furs
- Aug. 8 - The Head and the Heart
- Aug. 13 - Bonnie Raitt / Mavis Staples
- Aug. 17 - The Black Crowes
- Aug. 18 - Maren Morris
- Aug. 20 - Pink Martini
- Aug. 21 - My Morning Jacket
- Aug. 22 - Boy George & Culture Club
- Aug. 29 - José González
- Aug. 30 - Gypsy Kings
- Sept. 8 - Umphrey's McGee
- Sept. 18 - Buddy Guy / John Hiatt & The Goners
- Sept. 20 - Melissa Etheridge / Keb' Mo'
Tickets for Kaleo and the Trey Anastasio Band are already on sale, with tickets for the remainder of the shows going on sale for garden members only on April 25 for online sales and April 26 for in-person sales. The general public can get tickets starting on May 2.