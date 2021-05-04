Red Butte Garden outdoor concert series to return this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — A sure sign that Utah is making its way back to normal following the pandemic is the return of the popular Red Butte Garden concert series.

The garden announced the series will make its return this summer after a year off due to the worldwide COVID-19 shutdown. This year's shows will run through August and September.

"Usually we go from May to September, so I don't think we'll be able to do quite as many [concerts], but we're going to try to do as many as we can comfortably fit," said Derrek Hanson, Deputy Director of Red Butte Garden.

A full lineup of concerts will be announced the first week in June, with tickets going on sale for garden members June 21, and to the general public a week later.

Artists such as The Avett Brothers, Jackson Browne, Seal, Lucinda Williams and Sheryl Crow have all performed at Red Butte Garden in recent years.

Face coverings are currently required for garden guests inside the facility, and outdoors when they are not socially distanced. Those rules may be relaxed as scheduled concerts get closer.