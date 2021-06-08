Red Butte Garden releases full 2021 concert series lineup

SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City announced its full lineup Tuesday for its upcoming 2021 outdoor concert series.
Previously, garden officials had only announced that Jason Isbell would open the series on Friday, July 30.
On Tuesday, the entire lineup was released:
- Fri., July 30 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams
- Sun., Aug. 1 - Drive-By Truckers with Cha Wa
- Wed., Aug. 4 - Mat Kearney
- Fri., Aug. 6 - Travis Tritt
- Sun., Aug. 8 - Wilco/Sleater-Kinney with Nnamdi
- Tue., Aug. 10 - 38 Special
- Sun., Aug. 15 - Dee Dee Bridgewater / Meshell Ndegeocello
- Mon., Aug. 16 - Galactic feat. Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph and Dumpstaphunk
- Thu., Aug. 19 - Watchhouse
- Sun., Aug. 22 - Blind Boys of Alabama / North Mississippi Allstars
- Thu., Aug. 26 - Counting Crows
- Sun., Aug. 29 - Neko Case
- Thu., Sept. 2 - Squeeze with Colin Hay
- Sun., Sept. 5 - Rodrigo y Gabriela with David Keenan
- Wed., Sept. 8 - Roger Daltrey with Dan Bern
- Sun., Sept. 12 - Kenny Loggins
- Tue., Sept. 14 - Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
- Thu., Sept. 16 - Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Wed., Sept. 22 - Billy Strings
- Thu., Sept. 23 - Khruangbin
- Wed., Sept. 29 - JJ Grey & Mofro
- Thu., Sept. 30 - Emmylou Harris
Tickets for garden members will go on sale June 21, while the general public may purchase tickets beginning on June 28.