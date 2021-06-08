Red Butte Garden releases full 2021 concert series lineup

SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City announced its full lineup Tuesday for its upcoming 2021 outdoor concert series.

Previously, garden officials had only announced that Jason Isbell would open the series on Friday, July 30.

On Tuesday, the entire lineup was released:

Fri., July 30 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams

Sun., Aug. 1 - Drive-By Truckers with Cha Wa

Wed., Aug. 4 - Mat Kearney

Fri., Aug. 6 - Travis Tritt

Sun., Aug. 8 - Wilco/Sleater-Kinney with Nnamdi

Tue., Aug. 10 - 38 Special

Sun., Aug. 15 - Dee Dee Bridgewater / Meshell Ndegeocello

Mon., Aug. 16 - Galactic feat. Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph and Dumpstaphunk

Thu., Aug. 19 - Watchhouse

Sun., Aug. 22 - Blind Boys of Alabama / North Mississippi Allstars

Thu., Aug. 26 - Counting Crows

Sun., Aug. 29 - Neko Case

Thu., Sept. 2 - Squeeze with Colin Hay

Sun., Sept. 5 - Rodrigo y Gabriela with David Keenan

Wed., Sept. 8 - Roger Daltrey with Dan Bern

Sun., Sept. 12 - Kenny Loggins

Tue., Sept. 14 - Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Thu., Sept. 16 - Michael Franti & Spearhead

Wed., Sept. 22 - Billy Strings

Thu., Sept. 23 - Khruangbin

Wed., Sept. 29 - JJ Grey & Mofro

Thu., Sept. 30 - Emmylou Harris

Tickets for garden members will go on sale June 21, while the general public may purchase tickets beginning on June 28.