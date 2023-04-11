Watch Now
Red Butte Garden unveils acts for 2023 concert series

Red Butte Garden
Posted at 10:25 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 12:25:53-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Nothing says summer is on the way to Utah more than the announcement of acts performing at the always-popular Red Butte Garden concert series.

As expected from the series that began back in 1987, the performers announced Tuesday are an eclectic covering a wide variety of musical tastes.

Tickets for the "first wave" of shows go on sale to garden members on April 24, followed by a public sale on May 1. The second wave of concerts start going on sale on May 8.

MAY 23 - Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade (SOLD OUT)

JUNE 11 - Grace Potter
JUNE 13 - Gov't Mule
JUNE 14 - Barenaked Ladies w/Semisonic & Del Amitri
JUNE 25 - Cake
JUNE 26 - Melissa Etheridge / Elle King

JULY 3 - Indigo Girls w/Garrison Starr
JULY 8 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/Deer Tick
JULY 9 - Los Lobos w/Ozomatli
JULY 11 - Blues Traveler / Big Head Todd and the Monsters
JULY 12 - Nickel Creek w/Monica Martin
JULY 19 - Gary Clark, Jr.
JULY 20 - The Dead South w/Corb Lund
JULY 21 - Little Feat w/Leftover Salmon
JULY 25 - Diana Krall
JULY 27 - The Wood Brothers w/The Lil Smokies
JULY 31 - Train w/Thunderstorm Artis

AUG. 1 - Los Loneley Boys w/The Sinseers and The Altons
AUG. 3 - Andy Grammer
AUG. 7 - Amos Lee
AUG. 8 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley w/ Mavis Staples
AUG. 9 - Watchhouse / The Tallest Man on Earth
AUG. 15 - Boz Scaggs
AUG. 21 - Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard
AUG. 28 - Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

SEPT. 7 - The Revivalists and Band of Horses w/The Heavy Heavy
SEPT. 10 - Fitz and the Tantrums w/Joshy Soul
SEPT. 11 - Buddy Guy and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
SEPT. 13 - Herbie Hancock
SEPT. 20 - Goose (Sold Out)

First Wave ticket sales for show dates between June 11-July 25

  • April 24- Member online-only presale at 7:00 PM
  • April 25- Member in-person sales at 9:00 AM
  • May 1- Public on sale at 9:00 AM

Second Wave ticket sales for show dates between July 27-Sept 13

  • May 8- Member online-only presale at 7:00 PM
  • May 9- Member in-person sales at 9:00 AM
  • May 15- Public on sale at 9:00 AM
