Red Butte Garden unveils acts for 2023 concert series

SALT LAKE CITY — Nothing says summer is on the way to Utah more than the announcement of acts performing at the always-popular Red Butte Garden concert series.

As expected from the series that began back in 1987, the performers announced Tuesday are an eclectic covering a wide variety of musical tastes.

Tickets for the "first wave" of shows go on sale to garden members on April 24, followed by a public sale on May 1. The second wave of concerts start going on sale on May 8.

MAY 23 - Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade (SOLD OUT)

JUNE 11 - Grace Potter

JUNE 13 - Gov't Mule

JUNE 14 - Barenaked Ladies w/Semisonic & Del Amitri

JUNE 25 - Cake

JUNE 26 - Melissa Etheridge / Elle King

JULY 3 - Indigo Girls w/Garrison Starr

JULY 8 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/Deer Tick

JULY 9 - Los Lobos w/Ozomatli

JULY 11 - Blues Traveler / Big Head Todd and the Monsters

JULY 12 - Nickel Creek w/Monica Martin

JULY 19 - Gary Clark, Jr.

JULY 20 - The Dead South w/Corb Lund

JULY 21 - Little Feat w/Leftover Salmon

JULY 25 - Diana Krall

JULY 27 - The Wood Brothers w/The Lil Smokies

JULY 31 - Train w/Thunderstorm Artis

AUG. 1 - Los Loneley Boys w/The Sinseers and The Altons

AUG. 3 - Andy Grammer

AUG. 7 - Amos Lee

AUG. 8 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley w/ Mavis Staples

AUG. 9 - Watchhouse / The Tallest Man on Earth

AUG. 15 - Boz Scaggs

AUG. 21 - Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard

AUG. 28 - Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

SEPT. 7 - The Revivalists and Band of Horses w/The Heavy Heavy

SEPT. 10 - Fitz and the Tantrums w/Joshy Soul

SEPT. 11 - Buddy Guy and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

SEPT. 13 - Herbie Hancock

SEPT. 20 - Goose (Sold Out)

First Wave ticket sales for show dates between June 11-July 25



April 24- Member online-only presale at 7:00 PM

April 25- Member in-person sales at 9:00 AM

May 1- Public on sale at 9:00 AM

Second Wave ticket sales for show dates between July 27-Sept 13

