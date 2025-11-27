Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Rush Hour 4’ will be distributed by Paramount after Trump’s reported request

Matt Sayles/AP
FILE - Jackie Chan, from left, Brett Ratner and Chris Tucker appear at the "Rush Hour 3" premiere after party in Los Angeles on July 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
After President Donald Trump’s reported intervention, Paramount Pictures is set to distribute Brett Ratner’s “Rush Hour 4,” a project that Hollywood had eschewed after earlier sexual misconduct allegations against the director.

Paramount Pictures on Tuesday was in closing talks to distribute the film, according to a person close to the negotiations who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to announce a deal. Paramount would be stepping in to take a distribution fee on the film, not finance it.

In 2017, during the #MeToo movement, six women said Ratner sexually harassed them in a Los Angeles Times report. Warner Bros., which had a $450-million co-financing deal with his production company, severed ties with Ratner. Ratner, who denied the allegations, hasn’t produced a film this decade.

