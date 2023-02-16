Ryan Seacrest announces exit from 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' after six years

After six years as a host on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" Ryan Seacrest announced he will be exiting the show.

"I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Seacrest wrote in a post. "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time."

Mark Consuelos, husband to Kelly Ripa, will be the new host of the show.

"I'm proud of you and am forever in your corner," Ripa said of Seacrest in an Instagram post. "And [Mark] welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."

Seacrest expressed gratitude for his time spent as a host on the show saying he's been grateful, "to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers every day."

As for what's coming next for Seacrest, he says he will be shooting the 21st season of American Idol in Los Angeles and he will continue his radio show and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

In addition, he said he will be focused on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals. He announced in 2022 that Salt Lake City would be getting a Seacrest Studio at Primary Children's Hospital, which is scheduled to open in 2023.