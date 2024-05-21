Score a refreshing Frazil for FREE during June!

SALT LAKE CITY — You'll be able to cool down every Friday in June for FREE with a refreshing treat during an annual promotion that many Utahns became familiar with last year.

Yep, Free Frazil Friday is making a comeback!

You can find the icy cold treats in more than 30,000 Frazil machines across the country, including as most Maverik convenience stores in Utah.

The offer is valid every Friday in June for a small-sized Frazil. All you have to do is fill up with your favorite flavor and scan for free at the register. Be aware, the offer is limited to one free treat per customer.

Enjoy your sugary-sweet goodness!