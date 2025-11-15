Singer-songwriter Todd Snider dies weeks after Salt Lake City arrest

Singer-songwriter Todd Snider died Friday at the age of 59, his management company announced. His death comes weeks after his Salt Lake City arrest forced him to call off a local concert and then the rest of his tour.

No other details about Snider's death were released, although his management said this week that he had been admitted to a Tennessee hospital due to walking pneumonia.

On November 2, Snider was arrested by Salt Lake City Police outside Holy Cross Hospital for causing a disturbance. That same day, Snider claimed he had been assaulted in South Salt Lake, although police have yet to find evidence of an assault.

Following his Utah arrest, Snider canceled the remainder of his "High, Lonesome, and Then Some" tour.

Snider was best known for his music, which incorporated elements of folk, rock, blues, country, and funk. His debut album, "Songs for the Daily Planet" was released by MCA back in 1994, reaching number 23 on the Billboard Heartseekers Album chart.

He was nominated for Artist of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards in 2007 for his 2006 album "The Devil You Know," and he would be later inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2021.

