SoJo Summerfest, 2023

Posted at 10:40 PM, Jun 05, 2023
The SoJo (South Jordan!) Summerfest is where Summer begins; with a Parade, a Kite Festival, Carnival, Music Festival, Fireworks, and Root Beer Garden, among other activities!

