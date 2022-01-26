Spotify reportedly removing Neil Young's music after ultimatum

Fans of Neil Young will not be "Rocking in the Free World" on Spotify after the streaming service said it was reportedly in the process of removing the rocker's music.

On Tuesday, Young wrote a letter to his managers and record label to remove his music from Spotify because of the COVID-19 misinformation from "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, which they host on their platform.

“They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both," the 76-year-old rocker said in his now-deleted letter.

Well, it looks like Spotify heard him, and they are now in the process of removing his music, according to the Wall Street Journal and The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement to THR, the streaming platform said they "have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic."

They added that they "regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon."