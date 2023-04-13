Spring Fun at Snowbasin

Due to record-breaking snowfall, Snowbasin has extended its season by two weeks until April 23rd! And even after that, the fun doesn't stop as the Spring Festivities kick in! Starting with the Pond Skim, through the Learn to Earn program, and culminating with the '80s-themed Closing Day Basin Bash!
Posted at 9:57 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 23:57:53-04
