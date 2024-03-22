Star Wars blue milk coming to a store in a galaxy near you

SALT LAKE CITY — What was good for Luke Skywalker is good for all of us now that one of the unsung heroes of the Star Wars universe will soon be landing on store shelves across the galaxy.

The blue milk served up first in Star Wars: A New Hope, the film that launched the juggernaut, will become an actual real, live thing.

Star Wars Blue Milk was announced as part of the "Imperial March" special event at the Empire State Building in New York City.

The colorful beverage is scheduled to be released on April 17, although it's not yet known which stores will stock the out-of-this-world dairy product.