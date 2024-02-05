Stevie Nicks coming to Salt Lake City in May

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the most legendary voices in rock history has added an upcoming Salt Lake City stop to her current tour.

Stevie Nicks announced 12 new shows Monday, including a May 27 appearance at the Delta Center.

The Grammy award-winning performer who became a rock icon as a member of Fleetwood Mac and a solo artist, Nicks last played northern Utah at the USANA Amphitheater in 2022.

Presale tickets for the new Salt Lake City concert go on sale Thursday, with tickets for the general public going on sale Friday.