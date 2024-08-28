Sundance Film Festival selection committee tours Salt Lake, Park City as they weigh options for 2027 host

SALT LAKE CITY — Now that the Sundance Film Festival is considering a new host city starting in 2027, a committee has been touring the six contenders.

This week, the festival's official "Host Committee" toured Park City and Salt Lake City. While the festival already includes venues in both Salt Lake and Park City, the Utah Film Commission said it is pushing a theme of "Two Cities, One Experience," which it says will focus on "preserving the legacy of the Park City experience while expanding the Salt Lake City footprint."

The effort is being spearheaded by the Utah Office of Tourism, Utah Film Commission, Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, Park City, Visit Park City and Visit Salt Lake. The group said Wednesday that the pair of potential host cities has a "unique ability to offer a blend of urban and natural environments, supported by robust infrastructure and a deep connection to the arts."

The Salt Lake/Park City coalition has five competitors: Boulder, Colorado; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; and Atlanta, Georgia.

"Park City has been the heart of the Sundance Film Festival for over four decades, and we are thrilled to have a chance to continue being a host City in partnership with our neighboring communities," Park City Mayor Nann Worel said.

The festival will remain in Park City for 2025 and 2026. The festival said it plans to have a final decision for the future host city by the start of 2025.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson both expressed their excitement at the prospect of being more involved in hosting the festival.

The festival's host committee toured some of Salt Lake's venues — such as theaters and performing arts facilities — as well as restaurants.

“The Sundance name is synonymous with Utah,” Gov. Spencer Cox added. “In my travels nationally and internationally, some of the most frequent comments I get about our great State of Utah surround our national parks, skiing and of course the Sundance Film Festival. Sundance is Utah, and Utah is Sundance.”

The local coalition also said it made an effort to show a "commitment to sustainability, accessibility, and diversity," which they said are key to the festival.