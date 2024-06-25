Superstar Post Malone showing love for Utah with tour stop

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Utah's most famous resident, superstar Post Malone, will kick off a nationwide tour for his new album in the Beehive State this Fall.

Posty announced his "F-1 Trillion Tour," starting with a stop at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City on September 8.

The tour comes on the heels of a new country album announcement, titled "F-1 Trillion," which will be released on August 16.

Utah fans were disappointed in 2023 when Posty went on tour with no scheduled performance in the Beehive State. But all was nearly forgiven when the superstar opened a special Raising Cane's decked out with memorabilia in Murray.



It's no secret that Utahns love Posty as he is known to stop by local restaurants and donate to charitable causes within the state.

Tickets for Posty's Utah performance will go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. with presale starting Friday at 10 a.m.

After hitting Utah, the tour will head out to 19 other cities across the country including Indiana, New York, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.