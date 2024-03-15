Swaner Preserve and Ecocenter features the snow exhibit

The Swaner Preserve and Ecocenter has long been a center for learning and enjoyment for anyone looking to understand the value of our environment. Their permanent attractions are both entertaining and educational for all ages. However they also feature temporary, traveling exhibits throughout the year, and SNOW is their latest, with multiple interactive sections to keep little hands busy and young minds fresh.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 15:16:48-04
