Tabernacle Choir announces Christmas concert guest artists, ticket plans

SALT LAKE CITY — You know the holidays are officially drawing near when the Tabernacle Choir announces the special guests who will appear at this year's Christmas concerts.

Lesley Nicol and Michael Maliakel will join the world-renowned choir during its performances on Dec. 14, 15 and 16 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

Maliakel is currently starring as Aladdin on Broadway in Disney's Aladdin, while Nicole has performed in numerous stage, film and television productions including Shameless, Blackadder, and The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

Free tickets to this year's holiday concerts will once again be distributed through a random process, with a limit of four per household. Anyone wanting tickets can CLICK HERE to register between Oct. 24 and Nov. 3.