Fox 13 teamed up with Hooker and DB from Rock 106.7 to support the annual Bikes or Bust for The Bicycle Collective. Thanks to you, we were able to bust last year's tally of 155 bikes with 217 bikes and $1700 in donations! Even though the event is over you can still help; Venmo any amount to @bicyclecollective anytime!
Posted at 3:07 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 17:07:09-04
