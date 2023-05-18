The Collide Arts Fest 2023

The Collide Arts Festival is a multimedia art event for the whole family and community. It's being held at The SPA - the Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, and boasts a variety of vendors, food trucks, and limited edition merchandise while you explore the arts - theatre, dance, music, improv, film, and more!
Posted at 1:28 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 15:28:08-04
