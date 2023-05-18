Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

The Collide Arts Fest 2023

Posted at 1:28 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 15:28:08-04

The Collide Arts Festival is a multimedia art event for the whole family and community. It's being held at The SPA - the Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, and boasts a variety of vendors, food trucks, and limited edition merchandise while you explore the arts - theatre, dance, music, improv, film, and more!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere