Pioneer Day celebrations begin with the Days of `47 Parade for 2023 right down 200 East in the heart of downtown SLC... that is, after an early morning marathon!
Posted at 8:16 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 22:16:26-04
Pioneer Day celebrations begin with the Days of `47 Parade for 2023 right down 200 East in the heart of downtown SLC... that is, after an early morning marathon!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.