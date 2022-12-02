The Festival of Trees, 2022

The Festival of Trees is a holiday tradition celebrating children’s health, and this year it's being held at the Mountain America Exposition Center from November 30th through until December 3rd. Community volunteers create and donate holiday decorations including gingerbread houses, quilts, wreaths, and — of course — trees! All this and more are subject to be bid on in a silent auction, with the funds raised to benefit Primary Children’s Hospital.
Posted at 8:56 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 22:56:18-05
