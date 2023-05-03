The Fudge Co. in Herriman is open for business! And just in time, too; Mother's Day is just around the corner!
In addition to the obvious, the Fudeg Co. also carries Caramels, Nut Clusters, Freeze Dried Candy, Fudge Truffles, Subscription Boxes, Gift Cards, Mystery Boxes... and basically, anything covered in chocolate!
Posted at 3:26 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 17:26:23-04
The Fudge Co. in Herriman is open for business! And just in time, too; Mother's Day is just around the corner!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.