Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

The Highland High Student Shop and Market

Posted at 7:30 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 21:30:07-05

The Highland High Student Shop and Market supports students who need an extra hand with anything from food, clothing, school supplies - even a place to shower and do laundry - and they could use your help!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere