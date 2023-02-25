Watch Now
The Mountain America Museum Of Ancient Life

There's something to explore from the dawn of time to yesterday's sunset at the Mountain America Museum Of Ancient Life! In addition to the full-sized dinosaur fossils (including actual fossils you can take home!), hands-on exhibits, real-world paleontologic labs, a full cafe, and an extensive gift shop round out the attractions.

