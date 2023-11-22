The Ogden Christmas Village for 2023

The Ogden Christmas Village is back and bigger than ever for 2023 with more lights, more sights, more cottages, and a renovated castle for Santa! The mini-train is still here, too (just ask at The Corner info booth), but it's all still free!
Posted at 2:40 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 16:40:43-05
