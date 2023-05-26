Watch Now
The Ogden Farmer's Market

Posted at 10:05 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 00:05:26-04

The Ogden Farmer's Market is back and runs on Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm from now until September 9th!
It features live bands and hundreds of vendors like Urban Prairie Agriculture, Dang Brother Pizza, Whisper Ridge Buffalo Co., Wasatch Roasting, Misfit Mushrooms, and Lanibug!

