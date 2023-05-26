The Ogden Farmer's Market is back and runs on Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm from now until September 9th!
It features live bands and hundreds of vendors like Urban Prairie Agriculture, Dang Brother Pizza, Whisper Ridge Buffalo Co., Wasatch Roasting, Misfit Mushrooms, and Lanibug!
Posted at 10:05 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 00:05:26-04
