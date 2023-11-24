The Salvation Army on Thanksgiving

At the University of Utah Campus kitchen, The Salvation Army is "Doing The Most Good" on Thanksgiving through its Meals on Wheels program powered by volunteerism.
Posted at 5:36 PM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 19:36:16-05
