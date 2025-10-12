Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

"The Simpsons," "King of the Hill" production artwork featured in online auction

A production cel from "The Simpons" episode "Treehouse of Horror V". Taken from "The Shinning," Lisa is in the foreground in silhouette, holding up a portable television. Homer has just barely let go of the axe he was getting ready to swing.
Matt Roppolo/HA.com
A production cel from "The Simpons" episode "Treehouse of Horror V". Taken from "The Shinning," Lisa is in the foreground in silhouette, holding up a portable television. Homer has just barely let go of the axe he was getting ready to swing.
Posted

Production artwork from shows like "The Simpsons" and "King of the Hill" are going up for auction, allowing eager fans the chance to own a piece of animation history.

Heritage Auctions is hosting it's "Art of Anime & Everything Cool" auction, featuring over 2500 items, including production cels, concept art, and a myriad of other memorabilia from across the animation and film industry.

Featured items include production cels from the early days of "The Simpsons," including a production cel from one of the original animated shorts that aired on "The Tracey Ullman Show."

A master production cel from The Tracey Ullman Show short "Simpsons Xmas." Bart stands in the background next to the fireplace, aiming a toy gun at a Christmas tree. Maggie sits on a pillow just below the tree, looking at the camera. Lisa is in the foreground looking down, while Homer is on the other side of the frame, also in foreground, holding up his arms defensively. His eyes are crossed.

There are also cels from the pilot episode of "King of the Hill" also going on the option block.

A production cel from the pilot for "King of the Hill". Bobby sprays Hank with a garden hose while they stand on the lawn in front of their home.

For live action fans, the auction also features ektachrome stills from the 1982 film, "Tron."

An ektachrome transparency from the production of the 1982 film, "Tron." Clu, played by Jeff Bridges, stands in the center of the gaming tank. The image is black and white, as the color effects have yet to be added.

Eager anime fans also have the opportunity to bid on production cels from classic anime such as "Sailor Moon" and "Dragon Ball Z," as well as a multitude of cels and artwork from a number of Studio Ghibli films such as "Kiki's Delivery Service."

A production cel from the Studio Ghibli film "Kiki's Delivery Service" placed atop a custom background. Kiki appears to be speaking to her cat, holding a lightbulb. One of her hands is missing from the cel, as is part of her ear.
A production cel from season 2 of the anime series "Sailor Moon." Usagi has just finished her transformation, with her arm raised in the sky as she's about to enter the final pose.
A production still from the anime series "Dragon Ball Z." Piccolo is feeling the surge of energy after his fusion with Kami.

The auction runs from October 17 to October 21.

You can view the full catalog and place your bid here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere