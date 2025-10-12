"The Simpsons," "King of the Hill" production artwork featured in online auction

Production artwork from shows like "The Simpsons" and "King of the Hill" are going up for auction, allowing eager fans the chance to own a piece of animation history.

Heritage Auctions is hosting it's "Art of Anime & Everything Cool" auction, featuring over 2500 items, including production cels, concept art, and a myriad of other memorabilia from across the animation and film industry.

Featured items include production cels from the early days of "The Simpsons," including a production cel from one of the original animated shorts that aired on "The Tracey Ullman Show."

There are also cels from the pilot episode of "King of the Hill" also going on the option block.

For live action fans, the auction also features ektachrome stills from the 1982 film, "Tron."

Eager anime fans also have the opportunity to bid on production cels from classic anime such as "Sailor Moon" and "Dragon Ball Z," as well as a multitude of cels and artwork from a number of Studio Ghibli films such as "Kiki's Delivery Service."

The auction runs from October 17 to October 21.

You can view the full catalog and place your bid here.