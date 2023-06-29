Watch Now
The Third Annual Special Olympics "Walk For Inclusion" for 2023 is happening at Liberty Park tonight from 6 to 8pm. It's a fund-raising event for Special Olympics Utah. Guests are encouraged to fund-raise to walk in a non-competitive 2-mile loop around Liberty Park for acceptance, diversity, and above all, inclusion!

