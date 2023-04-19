The Tulip Festival at Ashton Gardens was delayed a bit due to in-climate weather, but the flowers are looking to strut their stuff now that Spring has officially sprung!
Activities include the Tulips Tot Playground especially for kids (and for the kid in you!), picnic baskets, guided tours, and so much more!
Posted at 1:51 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 15:51:00-04
The Tulip Festival at Ashton Gardens was delayed a bit due to in-climate weather, but the flowers are looking to strut their stuff now that Spring has officially sprung!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.