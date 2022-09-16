Thrill with Odyssey Dance Company One Last Time

Odyssey Dance Company has been performing "Thriller" for 28 years now, but 2022 may be the last. Derryl Yeager is taking a well-deserved break whilst on an LDS Mission, and so this may be your last time to thrill to Odyssey Dance Company!
Posted at 10:07 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 12:07:25-04
Odyssey Dance Company has been performing "Thriller" for 28 years now, but 2022 may be the last. Derryl Yeager is taking a well-deserved break whilst on an LDS Mission, and so this may be your last time to thrill to Odyssey Dance Company!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.