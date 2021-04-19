Turn up the volume! Laser shows return to Clark Planetarium

SALT LAKE CITY — You know things are slowly returning back to normal when the sounds of Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin make their triumphant return to the Clark Planetarium.

For the first time in a year, the planetarium's laser shows will shower the Hansen Dome in a glorious spectrum of light, while some of the greatest music in rock history blasts over the speakers.

The shows will return Friday, with three shows a night every Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

The planetarium says each show will be unique and feature songs from Zep, Floyd and U2.

Guests who attend must still wear masks and practice social distancing in the theater.

CLICK HERE for tickets.