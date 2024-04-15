Twilight Concert Series unveils 2024 lineup

SALT LAKE CITY — Back for its 37th season, the Salt Lake City Arts Council announced the acts that will be performing during the 2024 Twilight Concert Series at The Gallivan Center.

The new schedule was released Monday:



JUNE 21 : Laufey, Grace Enger, Anna Beck

: Laufey, Grace Enger, Anna Beck JUNE 27 : Thee Sacred Souls, The Mañanas, Jazzy Olivo

: Thee Sacred Souls, The Mañanas, Jazzy Olivo JULY 19 : Watchhouse, TBA, Branson Anderson

: Watchhouse, TBA, Branson Anderson AUGUST 7 : JUNGLE, BALTHVS, The Plastic Cherries

: JUNGLE, BALTHVS, The Plastic Cherries AUGUST 16 : The Marías, Automatic, Homephone (at Library Square)

: The Marías, Automatic, Homephone (at Library Square) AUGUST 21: Alex G, julie, Cannibal Queen

Season tickets for the series will go on sale Tuesday, while individual concert tickets can be purchased starting Wednesday. CLICK HERE to buy season passes and individual tickets.

“The 2024 Twilight Concert series features a lineup that is diverse, exciting, and has something for everyone. We’re honored to bring residents and visitors alike to experience the power of music and explore our incredible city,” said Felicia Baca, the Executive Director of the Salt Lake City Arts Council.