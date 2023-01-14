The Utah International Auto Expo at the Mountain America Exposition Center features all kinds of cars and trucks... and DOGGIES! Because in addition to the Nissans, Toyotas, Kias, and Fords (among many others) Second Chance Animal Rescue Society is also there (near the Subarus, natch) with pets you can take home today (in a new car)!
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 17:17:13-05
