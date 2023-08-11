Watch Now
Utah Native Market Days

Posted at 5:36 PM, Aug 11, 2023
American Indian Services is holding its Utah Native Market Days at Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point.
It's the first of its kind in the state of Utah, combining a Native market, a hoop competition, and fashion!

