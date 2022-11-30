Utah's largest outdoor ice skating rink set to open for holidays

MILLCREEK, Utah — Along with holiday lights and hot cocoa, there's nothing more "winter-ish" than taking a few spins around Utah's largest outdoor ice skating rink.

At over 11,000 square feet of ice, the Millcreek Common Skate Loop is set to open this weekend.

The skate loop, which was built with the help of a $500,000 Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant, opened this summer to roller skaters and skateboarders and was an immediate success.

Crews at the loop prepped the rink for ice by mixing chalk with the water to give the sheet a white sheen. The chalk is also 10 degrees cooler than the concrete the mixture was placed on top of, helping retain the ice during warmer winter days.

Ahead of the grand opening, the loop is hosting its first annual Millcreek Magic Ice Show - Polar Lights from Thursday-Saturday. While that event is sold out, skaters can CLICK HERE to reserve ice skating times throughout the winter.