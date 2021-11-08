UVU shares work from artists on autism spectrum

OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University is virtually showcasing incredible artists this month for everyone to enjoy.

PHOTOS: Selected artwork from Super Spectrum Showcase

The Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism at the school is holding its fifth annual Super Spectrum Showcase where artists on the autism spectrum are given the opportunity to share their art in a virtual gallery.

This year, nearly 70 artists submitted more than 230 submissions, covering paintings, sculptures, photographs and jewelry.

“The Super Spectrum Showcase provides opportunities for artists to communicate their unique perspectives creatively and magnifies the voices of many who may not otherwise share their talents.,” said Laurie Bowen, associate director of the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism.