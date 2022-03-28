Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars ground to a shocked silence after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife.

Rock was presenting the award for best documentary when the tense exchange happened.

After Rock joked to Jada Pinkett Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, strode up to Rock and slapped him. After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth."

Here's the moment Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, "Leave my wife’s name out of your f--king mouth." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home. At the commercial break, presenter Daniel Kaluuya came up to hug Smith, and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage. The two talked and hugged and Tyler Perry came over to talk as well.

Smith is widely expected to win his first Oscar later in the ceremony.

Up until that moment, the show had been running fairly smoothly.

Behind this year's telecast changes was alarm over the Oscars fast-falling ratings. While drops have been common to all major network award shows, last year’s show attracted only about 10 million viewers, less than half of the 23.6 million the year before. A decade ago, it was closer to 40 million.