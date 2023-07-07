WWE RAW returning to Salt Lake City for first time since 2020

SALT LAKE CITY — The biggest names in wrestling are set to hit the squared circle in Salt Lake City for the long-awaited return of WWE RAW to Utah.

One of wrestling's biggest primetime shows will hit the Delta Center on Monday, September 18.

Scheduled to appear in the ring that night are Cody Rhodes, current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, tag team champs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch and others.

The show will be RAW's first appearance in Salt Lake City since February 2020.

Tickets for the show are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14.