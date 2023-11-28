Zootah in Logan is home to over 50 different species of native and exotic animals located next to the Cache County Fairgrounds with tree-lined walkways that provide access throughout their seven-acre zoo. And during the holiday season, their Zootah Lights lead the way through the zoo for a nighttime tour you won't forget!
Posted at 11:41 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 13:43:16-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.