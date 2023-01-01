First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named 'Wynter'

MURRAY, Utah — One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.

Wynter Kisa Magandazi was born at 12:34 a.m. at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. She weighed in at 5 lbs. and 15 oz. and is 20 inches long.

“Wynter’s middle name Kisa means grace in Luganda, the native language of Uganda where her dad is from,” said her mother, Madi Magandazi. “I was really hoping she’d be born on New Year’s Eve, since I ended up being induced that day, but with more than three hours of pushing, she ended up being born on New Year’s Day."

After being diagnosed Friday with high blood pressure, Madi was admitted into the hospital and gave birth to Wynter, who is healthy, at 37 weeks.

“It was magical experience seeing my wife give birth. We’re so grateful Wynter is here, and she is healthy,” said Jermaine Magandazi.