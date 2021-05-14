WATCH: Man stalked by cougar in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A man had a close encounter with a cougar on Thursday in Big Cottonwood Canyon and caught it all on video.

Jared Smith is a Salt Lake City resident and told FOX 13 he was stalked down the trail in the canyon for about five minutes before he was able to safely get away.

Jared Smith

In the video Smith can be heard saying repeatedly, "I'm going away, I promise I'm not going to bug you" as the cougar followed and hissed at him.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recommends that if you come across a cougar, you should not run but instead make yourself look intimidating by keeping eye contact, making yourself appear larger than you actually are and speaking loudly and firmly. If the cougar attacks, experts recommend you protect your head and neck.