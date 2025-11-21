9-year-old Logan girl meets Formula One hero after viral Halloween costume

LOGAN, Utah — A 9-year-old girl from Logan is living her Formula One dreams in Las Vegas after her Halloween costume caught the attention of her racing hero.

Willa Mason, who has cerebral palsy, received the trip of a lifetime to this weekend's Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix thanks to driver Oscar Piastri, who was moved by her creative Halloween costume.

Last year, Shriner's Hospital surprised Mason by transforming her wheelchair into a replica of Piastri's Formula One car for Halloween. When the McLaren driver saw the costume, he gifted Mason and her parents tickets to the Las Vegas racing events.

"She loves anything going fast. Yes, she loves to go fast in her own chair," said Mason's mother, describing her daughter's need for speed.

Mason follows Formula One closely.

"I'm like super excited since like my seats are right above the start and finish line. I'm super excited because I'm actually going to see who wins the race. I'm going to see the first car and I'm like super excited to see the Oscar race in person," Mason said.

The young racing fan got to meet Piastri on Wednesday night, spending 20 minutes in the paddock with the McLaren race team. Her father said she peppered the team with questions about engines, aerodynamics and tires.

Mason's passion for racing has influenced her career aspirations. While she previously wanted to become a paleontologist, she has shifted her focus to engineering after discovering her aptitude for understanding how race cars and other mechanical systems work.

The sharp young lady demonstrates that her love for speed extends beyond just watching races – she's genuinely interested in the technical aspects that make Formula One cars perform at the highest level.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.