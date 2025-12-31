Utah officials share fireworks safety tips ahead of the new year

SALT LAKE CITY — As people prepare to ring in 2026 with fireworks and festivities, fire and mental health officials are reminding the public to celebrate safely.

"We're less concerned with the risk of wildland fire, but that doesn't mean the risk is gone," Benjamin Porter, public information officer for Unified Fire Authority, said.

Porter emphasized the importance of knowing local regulations before lighting fireworks.

"We absolutely want people to make sure that they're launching these only in safe areas. Check your local ordinances, make sure you're in a zone where you can launch these fireworks," Porter said.

Fire officials also shared key safety reminders for fireworks use. "Don't let kids launch off these fireworks. Make sure to have a bucket of water so you can soak them. Don't ever put hot fireworks into a garbage can," Porter said.

While fireworks bring joy to many, mental health experts note they can be challenging for others. Dr. Steve Sugden, an associate professor at the University of Utah, said the holiday season can bring complicated challenges.

"The holidays are the best of times and worst of times for many people," Dr. Sugden said.

Sugden explained that sudden loud noises from fireworks can particularly affect people with anxiety, PTSD, or sensory sensitivities. He suggested practical solutions for those who want to participate in celebrations while managing their comfort levels.

"If people are gonna go on a midnight hike and enjoy the solitude for that. Perhaps, they still want to be included in the hike, but maybe they bring noise-canceling earphones that helps them so they can still be in the activity and not necessarily witness the unpredictableness of the fireworks," Sugden said.

He also noted that pet owners should take precautions to help their animals cope with the loud booms. "Consider having noise, radios, or other types of noise that works as background noise to distract them," Sugden said.

As communities prepare for New Year's Eve festivities, Porter encouraged everyone to keep safety at the forefront of their celebrations. "We're still in the holiday season. You know? Let's celebrate safely and have a happy new year," Porter said.