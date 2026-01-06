Avalanche risk rising in Utah mountains: How to stay safe as snowfall increases

SALT LAKE CITY — With more snow on the way this winter, it’s time to prepare for avalanches. And the Utah Avalanche Center says staying safe starts with awareness and preparation.

“It’s been a warm, dry start to the winter," Greg Gagne, a forecaster for the center, said.

The warmer days may have kept avalanche danger off some people’s minds. But in the mountains, snow has been steadily building. “And people haven’t been thinking about snow and avalanches," Gagne said.

That’s why the forecaster says it’s time to start preparing for avalanche risk once again. He says the first step is to pay attention to the forecast.

“We update forecasts every morning by 7 am, seven days a week throughout the entire winter season," he said.

He says when you're out there, it's key to know when you've hit a risky area. “If it’s a snow-filled slope, 30 degrees or steeper, it’s avalanche terrain," he said.

He advises that people pay attention to the warning signs, including heavy snowfall and strong winds, and shooting cracks propagating across the snow. And even if you’re just hiking in the backcountry, the rules don’t change.

“You could be on a flat trail on the valley bottom, but above you are steeper slopes," Gagne explained. "Avalanches can be triggered from below and come down on top of you."

Tyson Bradley, a lead guide at Utah Mountain Adventures — a year-round mountain guiding service that also offers avalanche education, says that knowing the risks lets you get out there and have fun safely.

“Having avalanche education enables you to take advantage of the incredible snow we have and the wonderful mountains we have," Bradley said during a Zoom interview on Monday.

Gagne says to attend their "Know Before You Go" free avalanche awareness program to learn when and how they happen and how to avoid them. The next one is at Orem Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m.