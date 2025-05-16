Watch Now
Good Day Utah

Actions

AJ Dybantsa opens up about BYU, his charity work, and life in the spotlight

Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — AJ Dybantsa, one of the most electrifying high school basketball prospects in the country, has officially committed to Brigham Young University — but his journey is about more than just hoops.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with Kelly Chapman, AJ talks candidly about why he chose BYU, how his roots and family shape his off-court mission, and what it’s really like to have thousands chanting your name.

Whether it’s making moves on the court or making an impact off of it, AJ Dybantsa is carving out a path that’s uniquely his.

With BYU in his future and big plans beyond basketball, this rising star is just getting started. Headhere to check out AJ’s YouTube page.

Recent Good Day Utah stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere