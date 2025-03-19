Award-winning author spends 2 days with Utah students to share the importance of reading

SANDY, Utah — Students at Albion Middle School in the Canyons School District were treated to a visit from a special guest.

Award-winning author Daniel Nayeri spent two days at the school to participate in class activities, lead a writing workshop, and share a message about the importance of reading. “My characters are often travelers and outsiders and people who often have a different angle on things,” Nayeri said. “As a refugee coming to the United States that was my perspective on things.”

Nayeri won the 2024 Newberry Medal – one of the most prestigious awards given to an author of children’s literature.

“The storyteller’s job is to ask questions for the reader, not necessarily answer them,” Nayeri said. “A lot of the questions I ask are about family and what is love and how to be in this world.”

Students read Nayeri’s book, “The Many Assassinations of Samir, The Seller of Dreams” before his visit. They were starstruck when he walked into the building.

“He talks about being in love and everybody who you love, you give them a key that is perfectly shaped to your heart,” said 8th-grade student Henry Slabbert. “That really connects because it's true.”

Nayeri is thrilled the students at this school are showing a love for reading. “When you have a student deep reading, not only are you getting that long focus, but you are working out your imagination,” he said. “Your imagination is a muscle, diving deep into a world and experiencing someone else’s life.”

That message was not lost on the Albion students. “When you open up a book it gives you a sense of peace that you can use your imagination to go into any world you want,” said 6th grade student Haylee Miner.

Slabbert added, “I really think it develops you as a person and lets you see other perspectives. If you don't read you’re not going to see any of this.”