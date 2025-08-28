CAPSA speeds up transitional housing project in Box Elder County after Tremonton Tragedy

GARLAND, Utah — A Cache County-based nonprofit that serves domestic violence and sexual assault says it’s speeding up plans to build transitional housing in Box Elder County. A push for CAPSA to speed up the process comes after two Tremonton police officers were killed this month while responding to a domestic violence call.

According to CAPSA, one in three women and one in seven men in Utah will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. He says the events in Tremonton created a new sense of urgency. “It has emboldened us,” he said. “It encouraged us to move more quickly.”

For survivor Erica Sandberg, who lives in Brigham City, the tragedy feels personal. “Fortunately, nobody lost their lives in mine,“ she said. “But it could’ve easily turned out the same.”

Six years ago, Sandberg says she came close to losing her life. “If my daughter and my nephew, who were 12 years old at the time, hadn’t been there, I feel that I would have been a victim of a murder suicide,” Sandberg said.

She says that what happened in Tremonton this month brought back difficult memories. “All I could think of is that poor mother and all of those children,” Sandberg said.

CAPSA says it's moving forward with transitional housing in Garland. Josh Thompson, the organization’s chief development and communications officer, says the project has been in the works since last year, following a donation from donors who provided land in the Garland area.

“Housing is a huge barrier for survivors,” he said. “Lots of times they live with their abuser, and if their abuser goes to jail or loses their job, or if they leave — the question is where are they going to be able to live?”

For people in rural areas, getting help often means longer drives to Logan or Brigham City. Thompson says this project would bring resources closer to home. “We’ll remove any barriers we can to clear a path that’ll lead to healing and hope within the community,” he said.

Thompson says CAPSA is also gathering more input from the community about what other barriers need to be addressed as they move forward with transitional housing in Box Elder County. He said there’s no clear timeline yet for when the housing will be finished.

CAPSA is based in Logan and serves Cache County, while New Hope Crisis Center is located in Brigham City and serves Box Elder County. Support is available through CAPSA at 435-753-2500, through New Hope Crisis Center at 435-723-5600, and through the domestic violence state hotline at 1-800-897-5465.